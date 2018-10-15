Prem baby clothing project reborn under new name

A Facebook group project to knit hats and other items of clothing for new-born premature babies that spread from the Sleaford area supporting surrounding hospitals and beyond is taking a new direction after its instigator opted to regain some of her ‘family time’.

Ruskington mum Linzi Spoor set up Bonnets and Beanies for Babies when she discovered how difficult it was for parents to obtain undersized clothing for their new arrivals.

It has inspired a network of supporters to pick up their knitting needles again, making hats, mittens and other items to supply to baby units and medical centres across the county and the UK.

After months of handling pick-ups of knitted items and passing them on to hospitals, she initially annouced she was ending the group, telling The Standard: “We have been through some very difficult times as a family this year and I desperately needed my family time back.”

However, she was stunned by a backlash from some quarters who objected to it ending while others had tried to launch their own knitting groups on the back of her campaign site.

Linzi went on: “After much dismay from members, the closure has changed to a change in direction.

“The collection boxes will be removed but the group will remain under a different name - Love Makes The Wool Go Round - chosen by a vote.

“After discussing with some members we found this met everyone in the middle.

“There will be an announcement post with the contact details for all neo natal wards and all charities we can donate to so people can donate independently.

“The group will remain to share both charity and independent projects and to share hints and tips. We will also be able to share appeals like the butterflies.”

The group has also helped provide items for adults and families through food banks and homeless charities as well as children’s cancer charities.