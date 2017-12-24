Ruskington GP surgery awarded for helping carers

A village GP surgery has been formally awarded for its support for unpaid carers.

Ruskington Medical Practice was visited by Julie Goy of Every-One to present the Lincolnshire Carers Quality Award.

It recognises the surgery’s efforts in supporting and signposting carers to make sure they get the right information and know what they are entitled to.

Every-One is a Lincolnshire based social enterprise and charity, that aims to work to ensure that every carer’s needs are met.

The work has been undertaken by Rachel Fisher and Sarah Blackbourn who are the Carers Champions for the practice, supported by Julie Walsh, Practice Manager.

Julie Walsh said: “The Practice are very proud to have achieved the Lincolnshire Carers Quality Award which enables us to continue to support the unsung heroes (unpaid carers) who help us to support our most vulnerable patients.

Every-One was commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council through the Lincolnshire Health and Wellbeing Board to develop and establish a Carers Charter and Quality Standards Award which sets out key principles in the recognition, value and support of carers and has become a recognised symbol of quality.

The Lincolnshire Carers Quality Award recognises the valuable way an organisation supports those carers with whom it works. It ensures the continuing development of quality approaches for those with caring responsibilities.