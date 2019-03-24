Sleaford area mum drops a whopping SEVEN dress sizes through WW programme

Quarrington has a new inspirational slimming coach - who managed to shed more than seven stones - dropping from a dress size 24 to a size 10.

Kate Palmer has become a ‘wellness coach’ for WW - formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Kate pictured with her three daughters. Images supplied.

The mum-of-three now hosts a ‘wellness workshop’ at Quarrington parish church hall on Thursday evenings at 6.30pm.

“I have completed my WW Wellness Coach training and taken this new role on after taking my own Journey with WW over the past four years,” said Kate, 39.

“I decided to lose weight for the good of my health and for the benefit of my children, one of whom is disabled and needed me to be fitter and more able to move to support her.”

Kate lost 7st 5.5lbs in her first two years, and has maintained the weight since.

She now tries to walk 10,000 steps a day, and has developed a love for walking.

“I feel so much younger and fitter than I did before, there is no going back,” she said.

“I have so much more confidence in myself and want to help and support others on their own WW journey.

“WW has really changed my life for the better and could offer so many local people the great support they need to make healthy choices.”