Sleaford MP welcomes additional funding for ambulance service

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson has welcomed the announcement of extra funding for East Midlands Ambulance Service, which provides ambulance services throughout Lincolnshire and the wider region.

As reported previously in the Sleaford Stanard, there will be £9 million extra funding for clinical staff, ambulances and other resources being provided this financial year, rising to approximately £19 million next year, dependent on performance targets being met.

Dr Johnson said: “Improving ambulance response times in Lincolnshire has been a priority of mine. As a doctor and a local resident, I have on several occasions helped seriously ill people at the side of road whilst waiting for ambulances to arrive.

“Whilst working in a local hospital over Christmas I saw first-hand the pressures our ambulance service is under – and I have spoken in the house (of commons) about potential solutions, including the effective cohorting of patients.

“I have been in regular communication with both the Health Secretary and the Prime Minister over this issue and I am delighted that EMAS will be getting the support it so clearly needs.

“I welcome EMAS Chief Executive Mr Henderson’s comments that they expect to deliver a step change in performance by this time next year. This is a good step forward for our local NHS, and great news for staff and patients across Lincolnshire.”