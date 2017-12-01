Sleaford MP welcomes NHS decision to keep children’s heart treatment at Leicester for local families

Sleaford’s MP has expressed her delight at the news that children’s heart services are to continue at Leicester after the decision by NHS England yesterday (Thursday)

Dr Caroline Johnson MP welcomed yesterday’s announcement by NHS England that it will continue to commission heart services at the East Midlands Congenital Heart Centre (EMCHC) in Leicester, meaning that the centre will continue to provide lifesaving surgery for children and adults in the region.

Glenfield Hospital in Leicester EMN-171130-125842001

Dr Johnson said the decision provides certainty for East Midlands families who see the centre, formerly known as Glenfield Hospital, as their closest lifeline for such operations.

She said: “As a paediatrician in the NHS for many years, I know first-hand how valuable the service at EMCHC is for both children and adults in our area. The staff at the centre are experts in their field, and work extremely hard to deliver excellent services and save lives.

“I am delighted that the decision by NHS England has ended the uncertainty over the future of the centre. I congratulate all at EMCHC on their enduring dedication and professionalism, and I will do everything I can to support them in continuing to build a world class congenital heart service for my constituents and all those in the East Midlands.”