Sleaford Museum helps Dementia Cafe take a trip down memory lane

Sleaford Museum has been helping keep memories alive at a town social group for people living with dementia.

The popular Dementia Cafe is run by the Alzheimer’s Society every couple of weeks in Riverside Church for dementia sufferers and their carers.

Mark Bamford of Sleaford Museum Trust looking through an album with Ann and Martyn Shearing.

Dementia Support Manager for Group Services Davina Hellon said they like to regularly bring in guest speakers and invited in Mark Bamford from the museum to talk about the work of the volunteers and share photos. He is pictured looking through an album with Ann and Martyn Shearing.

She said: “Reminiscence is very popular at our cafes that we run around the county. People engage well and get talking.

“Sometimes a picture from a previous decade can spark a little bit of communication and conversation.”

If successful, a return visit may be arranged.