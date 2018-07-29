Sleaford pub makes £700 donation to Rainbow Stars autism group

A support group for families of children with autism and additional needs in the Sleaford area has benefited from a £700 donation by regulars of a town pub.

Rainbow Stars representatives visited the White Horse in Carre Street, Sleaford, last week to receive the £719 which has been raised over recent months from a weekly football predictions sheet. Over the years they have done an assortment of fundraisers including a naked calendar, a swear box and carol concerts.

Jane Peck from the group said: “They sponsored the reptiles at our Funfest event too. We truly appreciate their continued support.”

Pictured at the presentation at the pub are, from left - Sally Preston (landlady) Jane Peck, Hannah Owen, Tara Ward Jones and Kath Thompson.

Photo supplied.