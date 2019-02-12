Special event to help heart patients

Beat-It East Midlands is joining forces with LIVES to help heart patients in the county live well through their conditions with an evening of interactive workshops for patients and carers.

These will be delivered at Grantham Hospital on March 13 from 6pm aimed at heart patients, families and those caring for heart patients. Workshops booked so far include: Making Sense of ECG - Dr Andrew Houghton, cardiologist, will present on the key features that clinicians look for in ECGs; Learn CPR - Marie Roffey of LIVES will be teaching the live saving skill of CPR; Echocardiography - Cara Mercer, cardiac physiologist, will be looking at a scan of a heart patient; You Are What You Eat - Wendy Chaplin, Trainee Health Psychologist, will be looking at the truth behind food labels, what to look out for and why it matters

The event is free to attend and is open to all.

Register by calling Gini Dellow on 07539 936464 or email info@beatiteastmidands.co.uk.