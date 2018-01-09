Tribute set to be paid to NHS staff and volunteers

People in Sleaford and across Lincolnshire who strive to improve the lives of people with mental health problems and learning disabilities are to be recognised for their work.

The Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust has recently announced the finalists in its Making A Difference Every Day – Staff Excellence Awards 2018, with Sleaford making an appearance in a number of categories.

A judging panel of patients, staff representatives, and senior officials whittled down a shortlist of 29, after more than 200 nominations were made for the awards, which look to honour some of the county’s top mental health and learning disability NHS services.

Trust chairman Paul Devlin said: “These awards are a great way of recognising the hard work and effort all of our staff and volunteers put into their roles on a daily basis.

“All the finalists and everyone who received a nomination should feel immensely proud of their achievements over the past year.

“A number of our services and staff have received national accolades this year, highlighting the strengths and care of the services they provide for the people of Lincolnshire.”

Sleaford is featured directly in five of the nine award categories:

n In the Inclusivity Award category, occupational therapist Sara Brewin, part of the Grantham and Sleaford community mental health team, has been shortlisted.

n In the Clinical Unsung Hero Award category, Jill Best, a nursing assistant from the same team, features.

n The Non-Clinical Unsung Hero Award sees business support accountant Ruth Armer from the Sleaford-based finance department in the running for an honour.

n In the Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award category, the Sleaford-based PHILIP training team has been shortlisted.

n The People’s Award, which is nominated by service users, carers and stakeholders, sees Sleaford’s Research Team up for an honour.

Alongside these, there are a pair of countywide services in the running for a gong: the Learning Disability Accessible Information team – Tracy Jones and Suzy Maltman – for the Inclusivity Award; and the Physical Healthcare team for the Clinical Team of the Year title.

This is the eighth time the awards have been held and will culminate in a showpiece event at The Epic Centre, Lincolnshire Showground in Lincoln, on Friday, February 2.

It will be hosted by Lincs FM presented Sean Dunderdale.