ULHT: Trust suspends planned Sunday trauma operations at Grantham

Health bosses have temporarily stopped planned trauma operations on a Sunday at Grantham Hospital due to a lack of staff.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust posted a notice which said that due to staffing shortages and a “lack of demand” the service would be temporarily suspended.

The trust added that the move is not related to the opening times of the A&E department, which was controversially closed overnight in August 2016.

The notice said that September 16 would be the “last working Sunday until further notice”.

It added that the measure had been taken because “we do not have enough trauma”.

Mark Brassington, chief operating officer at ULHT, said that those needing trauma operations would still be dealt with at the hospital.

He said: “A notice was posted in theatres at Grantham to inform staff that due to short-term staffing issues and lack of demand we have had to temporarily suspend Sunday planned trauma operating lists at the site.

“This is not related to the opening hours of the hospital’s A&E department.

“Anyone requiring a trauma operation will still be dealt with appropriately and Grantham is still providing trauma services.”

Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire campaigners said that the move was another service taken away “without consulting us or staff”.

