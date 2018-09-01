Volunteers needed for new Marie Curie group

A new Marie Curie group in Sleaford and Grantham is appealing for volunteers to help with fundraising activities.

The recently created fundraising group is seeking new members to join them – and offering the chance to become a collection box co-ordinator.

Mimi Bunn, treasurer for Grantham and Sleaford Fundraising Group, said: “My mum was cared for by Marie Curie some years ago so I know first hand the work they do. They are incredible and by being part of the group I will in turn be able to help more people like my mum.

“There is nothing more satisfying than helping.”

The role will see volunteers helping to look after boxes on display in shops, newsagents, chemists, pubs and doctors’ surgeries – as well as placing boxes in new locations.

Lauren Alexander, who is Marie Curie community fundraiser for Lincolnshire said:“For those who would like to be more involved, we have opportunities available to join our local fundraising group. It is a great way to new people, have fun and raise vital funds for your local nurses. As a volunteer you’ll help to raise vital money and awareness for Marie Curie. We’re appealing for people who can spare a few days a year to look after our collections boxes within the local community.”

Last year, the Marie Curie Nursing Service Lincolnshire cared for over 2,500 patients during the night, providing care and support to people living with any terminal illness and their loved ones.

Volunteers need to be aged 16 or over. For details on how to get involved call 07525801531 or 01332 204221.