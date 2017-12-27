Weight loss sees Sleaford area slimmer Sue inspired to support others

After losing more than four stone in five months through a slimming group, a Pointon woman is now looking to help others make their weight loss dreams come true.

Sue Woodford, 57, will be re-launching Pointon’s Slimming World group on January 3 after becoming a consultant for the organisation.

Sue lost 4st 3lb between August 2016 and January of as a Slimming World member, dropping from 14st 3lb.

“When I walked through the doors at Slimming World I really didn’t think that my weight loss dreams could come true,” she said.

Sue said one of her reasons for wanting to lose weight was to see her six-year-old granddaughter grow up and be healthy and fit enough to join in with her when she is running, jumping, and so on.

“Since losing weight I have lots more energy meaning I’m so much more active too,” she added. “I love playing with my granddaughter.”

Sue, who runs her own catering business, will be running sessions at Pointon Village Hall every Wednesday at 7.30pm.

She said: “I wanted to become a consultant because Slimming World gave me my life back. I’m happy, fitter and look forward to tomorrow. This is something that I totally lost sight of.”

Anyone interested in joining Sue at a session should pop along or give her a call on 07876 348408.