Wellbeing Lincs is up for Government gong

The partnership behind the countywide support provision Wellbeing Lincs has been shortlisted for an award in the prestigious Local Government Chronicle Awards 2019.

Recognised in the Public/Public Partnership category, the nomination highlighted the uniquely collaborative approach behind the Wellbeing Lincs programme to deliver public benefit across the whole of Lincolnshire.

It reflects on the way all of Lincolnshire’s district councils came together with a shared vision and commitment to bid for – and ultimately win – the Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) contract to run a countywide service through to 2028.

Wellbeing Lincs operates across the whole of Lincolnshire to help adults to achieve safe, confident and fulfilled independent living by supporting them through life’s changes.

It came into operation on April 1 – a single provider replacing three previous providers which had delivered LCC’s service over the previous five years.

Since then, more than 3,000 clients have been supported county wide with bespoke packages of support tailored to their specific needs; with 98 per cent of customers confirming their situation has been improved by the service, most saying by a significant margin.

Coun Graham Marsh, portfolio holder for partnerships and East Lindsey District Council, who is the contract lead, said “The fact that all of Lincolnshire’s district councils have joined in partnership, committed to delivering a universal service across the county, in a unique and uniform way, is of great benefit to the people we seek to serve.”

Wellbeing Lincs is open to anyone living in Lincolnshire, aged 18 or above, who meets limited eligibility criteria.

l For more details, go online to www.wellbeinglincs.org or call 01522 782140 to make a referral.