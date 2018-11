A cowboys and indians themed afternoon went down a treat at Ashdene care home in Sleaford on Wednesday.

Staff and helpers donned stetsons and boots to entertain the residents. American country singer Lynn McFarland had people up dancing and they tucked into barbecue chicken, mash, beans and salt beef.

Manager Jilly Hunt explained: “A lot of our residents love cowboy films so we thought we would bring it to life for them. Many staff came in on their days off to join in.”