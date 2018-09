An accidental spark from a bonfire is believed to have ignited a pile of 30 telegraph poles and caused a blaze at Tattershall Bridge last night (Sunday).

Sleaford fire crews were called out at about 7.26pm to Walcott Bank to put out the burning poles.

They used a couple of hoses to bring it under control, according to a fire service statement.

No-one was said to have been hurt as a result.