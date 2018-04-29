Heckington poppy tally passes the 3,000 point

More than 3,400 poppies have so far been created as part of a project in a village near Sleaford to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Project Heckington 100 will see a cascade of handmade poppies created in St Andrew’s Church, Heckington, to mark this year’s centenary. Organisers have been seeking anyone willing to knit, crochet, or get creative with paper or card to make poppies for the feature.

Currently, poppies are being made as far away as Australia for the display.

Anyone who has poppies to collect is asked to call Andrew Key on 01529 461161.

A poppy-making session is also to be held in the Community Room, in St Andrew’s Street, courtesy of Heckington Parish Council, on Monday, May 21, from 10am to 3pm.

Pictured are residents at Heckington’s Greenacres Care Home at work on poppies.