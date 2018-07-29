Heckington Show IS going ahead for its second day despite further rain

Officials have confirmed that Heckington Show IS going ahead for a second day (Sunday), despite further rain showers yesterday evening and throughout the night into this morning.

Some exhibitors had been devastated in the showground when a freak thunder storm, with high winds, lightning and hail swept through on Friday evening.

The livestock judging tent was blown down with some exhibitors setting up inside, but no-one was hurt. Other trade stands suffered damage to gazebos, but the army of volunteers for the show pulled together to make sure the event went ahead, even though a few traders had to give up and abandon their plans.

Boston College was due to do live cookery demonstrations but had to cancel in an announcement yesterday morning before the show started having assessed the damage.

They said on their Facebook page: "Despite a team of six arriving on site at 6am this morning, unfortunately the storm damage has caused health and safety concerns and we will no longer be able to attend Heckington Show.

"We are devastated to not be able to attend Heckington Show, but the damage to electrical items has prevented us being able to safely operate and receive sign off for the cooking demonstrations."

Some views of Saturday's Heckington Show and evening concert.

The Scouts and Guides lost their tea tent on Friday as well and appeals went out for a last minute replacement gazebo.

The show committee announced via its Facebook page last night: "We are very pleased to announce that, following an on-site inspection and review of the weather forecast, tomorrow’s Show will go ahead as planned. It is likely to be muddy so please dress appropriately. Thank you everyone who has helped to ensure we are able to give you such good news.

"Thank you so much to everyone who came during the day or to the concert and firework display tonight. We really appreciate each and every one of you and look forward to seeing you tomorrow."

