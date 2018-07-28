Heckington Show WILL go ahead despite Friday's thunderstorms wreaking havocand flattening tents

Officials have said today's (Saturday) Heckington Show will go ahead after yesterday's thunder storms wreaked havoc.

There was some doubt about whether the two day village agricultural show would have to be cancelled after 90mph winds and heavy rain lashed the showground.

Gazebos and tents were reported to have been uprooted and the band equipment on the main arena stage was scattered according to Sleaford Concert Band member Mike Lock.

People and animals were briefly trapped under the heavy canvas of one of the livestock tents as they were bringing them in ready for judging.

However, the army of volunteers have been working hard re-erecting the tents and marquees and it was said to be all systems go again for today.

Officials have said they will review matters later whether to go ahead with tomorrow's show programme due to a few more showers forecast during the day, but the weather was expected to brighten up later this afternoon.