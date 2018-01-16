Helen set to run 53 miles in final leg of epic year

fdgfdgfd

Helen Barker, pictured, has challenged herself to complete 53 runs in her 2017 charity fundraising year. So far, Helen has raised more than £1,000 from exhausting runs around the country and she hopes to raise her total to £1,500 by the end of her final double marathon, taking place in Manchester this weekend.

The final run of the series will take place at the Holiday Inn, Manchester City Centre on Saturday where Helen will be running a double marathon plus one mile, making the total final run a whopping 53 miles, all completed on a treadmill situated in the hotel.

Helen will start her final mission from 2.30am on Saturday and will be running on the treadmill throughout the day.

Helen said: “I will be running a steady pace for the 18 hours. I am hoping to meet many supporters who can contribute to my Greenfingers fundraising efforts during the day and once I finish, I am looking forward to celebrating at a gala dinner that is being held at the newly refreshed hotel.”

You can help that total along by donating on Helen’s JustGiving page (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helen-barker16)

Helen also recently received the Chairman’s Award from Sleaford Town Runners, her local running club for her inspiration and enthusiasm in raising money and awareness for Greenfingers.

All the staff of Kew Green Hotels, the company where Helen works, have been raising funds for Greenfingers Charity during the last 12 months and have so far presented a cheque for £100,000 that will help complete more gardens in 2018.