Help to uncover local history at workshop

Help experts to uncover Lincolnshire’s ‘layers of history’ at a free taster workshop being held later this month.

Working with Heckington-based Heritage Lincolnshire, participants will visit Southrey Woods near Bardney on Tuesday, June 25, from 10am-4pm, meeting at Bardney Village Hall.

The Southrey Woods area includes an important survivor of the ancient Lincolnshire Limewoods and offers the opportunity to study the relationship between the woodlands and medieval settlement and industry.

A spokesman explained: “Over the last two years, our Layers of History volunteers have been attending workshops and training days on subjects such as medieval settlements, the geology of Lincolnshire, palaeography, illuminated manuscripts, Lincolnshire’s place names, historic cookery and archival research.

“They’ve also been undertaking research in Revesby, Freiston Shore, Hackthorn and South Ormsby, to name a few, and have even been involved in an important geophysical survey of Revesby Abbey.

“On the day at Bardney, you will find out all about volunteering on our Layers of History project and will be able to take part in some indoor ‘taster’ activities and a professionally tutored landscape photography course.

“Once fully signed-up, Layers of History volunteers have the first refusal of places on our courses, workshops and activity days.

“If you can’t make it to this induction day but would still like to volunteer, please email us at layers@heritagelincoln shire.org and we’ll send you more details.”