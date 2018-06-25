Here's how long the heatwave will last in the South of England

The scorching weather from the weekend is set to continue into this week, with temperatures across the UK tipped to be as hot as Spain over the coming days.

Some parts of the country will be basking in temperatures as high as 30°C this week, but how long will the glorious sunny weather last for in the South of England?

The hot weather is expected to be around for the next few weeks, with the next 10 days

being pure sunshine throughout the day and temperatures across most parts of the south reaching highs above 20°C.

This warm weather is due to high pressure settling over the UK and warm winds arriving from the continent.

The heatwave will peak on Wednesday, with forecasters predicting this to be the hottest day of 2018 and temperatures are set to climb up to 29°C across the south - similar temperatures to that of Barcelona in Spain.

The Met Office has forecast Thursday to be the hottest day for London at 27°C, with the following two days being similarly warm at 26°C.

Thursday will be similarly scorching in Surrey and Portsmouth with temperatures set to reach 25°C, while Sussex will experience highs of 26°C.

The rest of the south can expect to be equally warm, as the region will be bathe in the 'mid-20's' over the coming days.

Hot, dry and gloriously sunny weather will continue throughout the rest of the week, with only coastal parts experiencing a dip in temperature, with patches of cloud, mist and a cool easterly breeze.

Widespread sunshine is expected to last into next week, although during the first week of July there is an increasing chance of cloud and outbreaks rain.

The heat may spark a few showers or thunderstorms which will push in from the south and while temperatues may be slightly cooler, they will remain above average.