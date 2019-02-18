Here’s what time you can expect to see the RAF Tornado flypast

The RAF’s last remaining squadron of Tornado jets will be doing a flypast over bases in Lincolnshire tomorrow (Tuesday) as part of a three-day farewell tour of the country to mark their retirement.

The aircraft, based at RAF Marham in Norfolk, is to be retired from service after almost 40 years, by the end of March.

The planes will be able to be seen above 35 RAF stations and other locations and will be flying over RAF Waddington, RAF Cranwell, RAF Coningsby, RAF Donna Nook and RAF Holbeach towards the end of their first day of the tour as they return to base in Norfolk.

According to RAF Marham, here are the Tornado GR finale flypast timings for Lincolnshire bases:

• 3pm - 3.15pm: RAF Waddington – RAF College Cranwell – Royal Air Force Coningsby

• 3.15pm - 3.35pm: RAF Donna Nook – RAF Holbeach

The above times are subject to ‘weather and aircraft serviceability’ adds RAF Marham.