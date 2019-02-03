Heroes of sea recruiting for east coast

A young boy lying lifeless on a bodyboard in the sea off the East Lindsey coast possibly owes his life to the RNLI lifeguards who spotted him.

The lifeguards plunged into the water and helped him ashore where he gained consciousness.

The RNLI Lifeguards in East Lindsey cover Skegness, Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea. ANL-190124-163200001

Apparently, the casualty had suffered a seizure but was treated by the lifeguards, supported by East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), who later discharged him.

The incident in July last year was one of hundreds logged by the team employed each summer season to keep our beaches safe.

Recruitment has once again begun for the 25 lifeguards who will patrol beaches in Skegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton-on-Sea and Mablethorpe.

Statistics for 2017 show they dealt with around 400 incidents during the summer season - last year, because of the volume of people on the beach due to the heatwave, that figure is expected to be much higher - with many, not surprisingly, involving people trying to cool off on inflatables.

Lifegriards work closely with the volunteer RNLI crews of the coast's lifeboats. ANL-190124-162907001

“Usually our work is more first aid based,” said Arun Gray, who is in his 11th year as RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor for East Lindsey. “Last year because of the hot weather there were many incidents involving inflatables where lifeguards had to go into the water and rescue people.

“They had gone into the sea to cool off and not realised the dangers and got into difficulties.”

One of those rescues, also in July, involved multiple rescues on a busy day at Ingoldmells beach. Two boys were caught in a rip current and a lifeguard paddled out and helped them both return to shore. At the same time, EMAS arrived to help a family of four that had got into difficulty. The lifeguards were unaware of this and quickly realised there was a second incident ongoing at the same time. Lifeguards ran about 800m along the beach to find the family, who had managed to get back to shore. The lifeguards and EMAS crews then checked them over and two of the family members were taken to hospital to be checked after swallowing sea water.

A beach lifeguards course is being run from May 27 to June 1 that covers the tasks needed to apply to join the team operating along the East Lindsey Coast.

RNLI Lifegiards operate from stations on the beach. ANL-190124-163138001

Successful applicants receive world-class training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques, good rates of pay* and the chance to develop valuable skills for a future career.

Daniel Cooper, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager, says: “Working as a lifeguard is a unique and rewarding experience. You are there to make sure the public stay safe while enjoying their visit, and ultimately to help save lives at sea.

“This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head, but it’s also a job that is truly life changing. We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. It is an incredibly rewarding role.”

Getting to call the beach your office is also a bonus,” said Arun. “We get to spend all summer on the beach and get a good tan as well as excellent fitness.

Vandalism at the RNLI Lifeguard station in Skegness costs the charity thousands of pounds.by ANL-190124-163224001

“In addition we do alot of training that can be an ideal first step towards many career paths, including a job in the emergency services or the army - and the rates of pay are really good compared with other summer jobs.”

Former RNLI lifeguard Sandi Jose is now a trained paramedic, and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the role. She says: “If you enjoy working in a team, enjoy a challenging and changing environment, have the ability to think quickly under pressure, like helping others, and have the fitness to do the role then don’t think twice...it’s a job you will love.”

Find out more about how you can make a difference and apply to be part of an amazing lifesaving team at: rnli.org/BeALifeguard

BLOW AS LIFEGUARD UNIT IS VANDALISED

RNLI lifeguards in Skegness have received a blow even before the start of the season after their unit on the beach in Skegness was vandalised.

“It was disappointing to see significant damage has been done to our lifeguard unit in Skegness,” said Arun Gray, who is in his 11th year as RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor for East Lindsey.

The safety of the thousands of people who visit beaches in East Lindsey is at the forefront of the work of lRNLI Lifeguards. ANL-190124-163119001

Arun explained the unit which can be seen clearly to the right of the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Tower Esplanade was new last year and cost the charity £25,000. “The vandalism took plave over the last few days. We may have to replace the unit, which isn’t ideal start of the season for the charity,” he said.

When the news was posted on social media, Bridget Rimmer was one of many disgusted by the vandalism. She said: “Maybe the culprits would like to experience first hand what the brave RNLI do, day in day out in all conditions, to fully appreciate what they do, risking their own lives to save others, to get some idea of how mindless their actions were damaging RNLI property!”