A stretch of the High Dike near Ancaster has been closed this afternoon (Monday) due to a single vehicle incident, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The force is asking motorists to avoid the B6403 Ermine Street area after a tractor ended up in a ditch.

The incident happened around 2pm between King Street and the A153 at Ancaster

This section of road near Ancaster Karting and Paintball Centre was closed to deal with a spillage from the vehicle.

No-one is said to have been hurt in the crash.