History display attracts visits from afar

A free exhibition was put on by members of Helpringham History Society at the village’s Memorial Hall over the Easter weekend.

Secretary of the Society, Laraine Wright (pictured with a recently discovered old painting of the village) said it was a great success with 107 people visiting from as far as Scotland.

Helpringham History Society exhibition at Helprringham Village Hall. Alison and John Bourne of Helpringham. EMN-180204-091014001

She said: “One man returned to Helpringham after 53 years to see the exhibition and found we had displayed photos of him at school. It was the first time that Helpringham History Society had shown almost their entire archive and many people commented on the depth and interest of many of the items on display, especially the vast array of photographs.”

Their next exhibition will be in St Andrew’s Church over the Feast weekend of August 11 and 12, featuring Helpringham on the Move, with transport of all kinds used in and around the village through the ages.

Helpringham History Society exhibition at Helprringham Village Hall. Susan Johnson with her farming display. EMN-180204-090949001