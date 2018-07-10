Hobbit hotel plans to return to planning committee for consideration by North Kesteven District Councillors

Councillors have been recommended to approve plans for hobbit hotels, glamping pods, static and touring caravans in Potterhanworth after delaying a decision on the proposals.

The application by R & B. L. Brewer for the campsite at Rushfield Lakes, north of Station Road in the village, was deferred by North Kesteven councillors in April for a consultation by Anglian Water to be carried out.

Further clarification was also sought on the sustainability of the plan, including the number of holiday units proposed.

Councillors will make a decision at a planning meeting on July 17.

Applicant R & B. L. Brewer is seeking approval for a park which would include 32 touring caravans on the western boundary.

There would be space for 13 static caravans in the centre of the camp between fishing ponds, 12 glamping pods in a woodland area, and five ‘hobbit hotels’.

An amenity and café block will also be located centrally, with all facilities spread around the existing lakes.

A total of 89 car parking spaces would be provided, with additional bays created for motorbikes, bicycles and disabled users.

But, concern was raised by North Kesteven council leader, Richard Wright, at a previous planning meeting due to no consultation being carried out for foul water drainage.

“I’m very nervous about making a decision without consulting with a statutory body,” he said.

He added that the site must demonstrate adequate foul water disposal.

Council officers have said that comments have now been received from Anglian Water who do not object to the application.

Further assessments have also been carried out on the sustainability of the location.

Planning officers at the council have recommended the approval of the application.

The plans have also been endorsed by Visit Lincoln, an organisation which aims to bring visitors, investment and business into the city and surrounding areas.