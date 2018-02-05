Homeless people are supported in district

Things are changing in the way homelessness is addressed in North Kesteven.

According to a district council spokesman, currently priority is given to those in need who have a local connection and the district council advises people to contact their home area to improve chances of getting accommodation. But in April 2018 the Homelessness Reduction Act comes into force requiring personal housing plans for anyone who approaches the council, regardless of priority, with a single referral system for the county for all agencies.

Sleaford currently has a number of emergency and non-emergency units of supported accommodation provided by charity, Framework.

The council has several partially furnished units which can be used until more long-term options are found, with more being established to address a growing need.