Homes flooded in Ruskington after heavy rain causes beck to overflow

Emergency services have been pumping out homes in Ruskington after the heavy rains caused a stream to overflow into gardens.

Lincolnshire Police reported last night (Tuesday) that Westcliffe Road was closed due to flooding, advising people to avoid the area while they assisted firefighters in the rescue operation.

Fire and Rescue crews from Sleaford, Billinghay and Metheringham have been working throughout the night at the properties assisting with what they described as localised flooding in the area.

Six bungalows were said to have been flooded and residents evacuated.

A police drone was also used to help get an overview of the situation for the emergency services.

A horse box driver carrying bales was also reported to have run off the road having attempted to drive through the flood waters and was assisted from the crashed vehicle..

An overhead view of the flooded properties at Westcliffe Road, Ruskington, taken by a police drone.

Messages of support and offers of help have been pouring in on social media from residents in other parts of the village.

Clive Allen said in a tweet responding to the photos from the police drone that one of the bungalows affected belonged to his parents.

He said: "Unfortunately one of these is my parents bungalow.

"There is around 10 inches of water sat there at the moment. Need some drying time and the loss adjuster."

Another resident said when she returned to the road they were about three feet under water with nowhere to pump the water to. It is believed the water came from the Ruskington Beck overflowing.

The road at Meadowbrook in the village was also flooded and the Beck through the village was also very high next to the High Street.

Lincolnshire Police said this morning that despite the new flood alerts overnight, they were not aware of any new roads being flooded.

They added: "Westcliffe Road, Ruskington is still affected, as is Station Road in Potterhanworth. The Billinghay Skirth was spilling onto the A153 so please take care in these areas."