Hospice charity is offering new year challenges to tackle

With New Year Resolutions in full force, the hospice has planned a range of unique challenges include trekking the Great Wall of China, skydives, wingwalking, cycling from London to Amsterdam to Brussels and mud runs, including one on April 13 organised by Ancaster’s Rough Events.

A new challenge is the ‘My Race, My Pace’ challenge, in which you take on the traditional marathon distance of 26.2 miles but you can take up to a month to complete it. You can run, cycle, walk, skip or come up with your own unique way to complete your miles.

Whichever challenge you choose to take on in support of St Barnabas Hospice, Mike Pastor, the Challenge Events Fundraiser, will be there to support you the whole way with training plans, a discount card for your gear, a St Barnabas t-shirt, posters and advice. There will also be support teams to make sure you stay safe.

Mike said: “We will either finance your trip/race outright, or provide discounted entry. All we ask in return is that you do your best to fundraise for us.”

He hopes to help people accomplish a New Year’s Resolution, face their fears, take on a new challenge or show off their skills for charity.

More information at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/challenge . Call 01522 540300 or email: mike.pastor@stbarnabashospice.co.uk to book.