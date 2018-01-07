Hospice issues urgent appeal for fundraising volunteers

A new year brings new opportunities, and this year St Barnabas is on the hunt for volunteers across Lincolnshire to form a brand new team of ‘Collection Champions’.

St Barnabas Hospice is looking for people in a wide range of locations across Lincolnshire to use part of their spare time visiting local businesses.

Their job will be to gather in the hospice’s full collection pots and swap them for new ones, bringing the full ones back to head office in Lincoln.

The hospice would be delighted to hear from you if you have an interest in this role.

Collection Champions must have a full driving license and access to their own vehicle, and they will be provided with a hospice induction and sufficient training to undertake the role.

Sam Waterer, individual Giving Fundraiser for St Barnabas, said: “We have over 1,100 volunteers in various roles at St Barnabas, and the amazing work they do really helps the Hospice to continue supporting patients with life-limiting or terminal illnesses, and their family and carers, across Lincolnshire.

“This is a great opportunity for others to join the team and help the Hospice to raise some much needed money.

“Whether you want to add to your CV, do a random act of kindness, or simply just find out more about what a hospice is, we encourage everyone curious about this role to give us a call and find out more.

For more information about the role or to register an interest, please call Sam Waterer on 01522 540300 or email sam.waterer@stbarnabashospice.co.uk