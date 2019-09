Firefighters were called out last night (Wednesday) to an accidental wheelie bin fire in Navenby.

The fire service was called to the incident on High Street in the village just before 7.30pm.

A fire crew from Waddington attended but an occupant of the property used a garden hose to extinguish the fire before they arrived, but the plastic wheelie bin and its contents were badly damaged.

It was said to have started because hot ashes from a bonfire had been put in the bin.