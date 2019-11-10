Hounds for Heroes visit RAF Cranwell

RAF College Cranwell received a visit from the Hounds for Heroes charity and two of its canine ambassadors recently. The charity is one of three being supported by the RAF college this year, and on October 24 the Acting Comdt, Group Captain Gordon Bettington, presented Allan ‘Dolly’ Parton from the charity with a cheque for £2,500 which was raised by station personnel. A spokeman for the RAF college said: “The following day the weather was perfect for a ‘hounds photoshoot’ with both the Prefect and Phenom. An inspiring, and in some places emotional, talk followed in the newly refurbished Lawrence Club on the amazing work the charity does to support injured personnel from the military and blue-light services. personnel from the station, cadets from Merseyside Wing ATC and children from RAFA Kidz enjoyed hearing about the charity’s work and the ‘Dog of the Millenium’ - Endal.”

Pictured sbove is Allan Parton with dogs EJ and Rookie in front of a Phenom aircraft.