Householders warned about ‘rogue’ tree surgeons turning up on North Kesteven doorsteps

Residents in North Kesteven are being warned about an alleged ‘rogue’ tree surgery company operating in the district.

Villagers in Navenby have reported being approached by a company saying they are representing the district council and offering to do work on trees.

Michelle Hoyles, Compliance and Team Leader at North Kesteven District Council said: “Navenby Parish Council has told us about a company knocking on doors in their village saying they are representing the district council and offering to do tree works for residents.

“These traders are not linked to the council and we want to alert people so they are not deceived. The council’s appointed contractor would not approach residents in this manner.

“Many of our villages, including Navenby, have conservation areas where almost all trees are protected. We therefore encourage residents to inform us if they are approached by cold calling traders offering to carry out work to trees, and to contact us if they are considering carrying out work to trees so we can advise them if they are protected,” said Ms Hoyles.

Anyone who is unsure about someone claiming to be acting on behalf of the council should contact the authority on (01529) 414155 or email ww.n-kesteven.gov.uk