Housing development plan

A housing developer is to consult residents on its proposals to site 36 new homes on land at Leadenham.

To enable some growth, without swamping local services, the newly adopted Central Lincolnshire Local Plan has given guidance to planning committees that growth of up to 15 per cent over the next 25 years would be acceptable in Leadenham to keep the character of the village while sustaining local services, in line with locals’ comments during the Local Plan consultation and inquiry.

According to local District Councillor Marianne Overton, this guidance would mean a further 20 dwellings could be created over the next 25 years. The Local Plan also requires an incremental growth of ‘about 4 dwellings’ in each application and the use of infill or brownfield sites first.

Heyford Developments are seeking to build the 36 new houses on a paddock on the A607 in front of a small industrial site, taking up more than the amount allocated in the Local Plan.

It would mean a contribution to the community through provision of affordable homes and infrastructure.

Housing over and above the allocation can only get permission with community support.

The developer’s consultation is on May 24, 3pm-7.30pm in Leadenham Village Hall.

This will inform an application to North Kesteven District Council at a later date.