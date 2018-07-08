Hundreds enjoy finale to Armed Forces Week

Hundreds of people enjoyed NK Fest, the culmination of North Kesteven’s Armed Forces Week celebrations.
Held at Boston Road Recreation Ground in Sleaford on Sunday, the family-friendly, free event featured stalls, children’s entertainment, performances by The Ruffs, The Snogs, Waterloo Live, Status Duo, the schools Collaborative Choir and the Blighty Belles.
Sleaford and District Royal British Legion’s standard was blessed during a drumhead service in the afternoon. Musical group Scenic Route were crowned winners of the Let Your Talent Shine competition, following auditions.
Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “NK Fest was a fantastic way to round off our Armed Forces Week celebrations.”
Friday saw the annual Veterans Badge presentation evening at NKDC’s Civic Suite.