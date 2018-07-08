Hundreds enjoy finale to Armed Forces Week

Hundreds of people enjoyed NK Fest, the culmination of North Kesteven’s Armed Forces Week celebrations.

Held at Boston Road Recreation Ground in Sleaford on Sunday, the family-friendly, free event featured stalls, children’s entertainment, performances by The Ruffs, The Snogs, Waterloo Live, Status Duo, the schools Collaborative Choir and the Blighty Belles.

Armed Forces Week community fun day on Boston Road, Rec. L-R Jack Turner, Clare Richarson and Julie Lea of NKDC with replca model of the Lancaster Bomber that is to be build at Norton Disney. EMN-180207-112357001

Sleaford and District Royal British Legion’s standard was blessed during a drumhead service in the afternoon. Musical group Scenic Route were crowned winners of the Let Your Talent Shine competition, following auditions.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “NK Fest was a fantastic way to round off our Armed Forces Week celebrations.”

Friday saw the annual Veterans Badge presentation evening at NKDC’s Civic Suite.

Travis and Tom of Scenic Route won the Let Your Talent Shine competition onstage at NK Fest in Sleaford on Sunday. EMN-180307-002608001

Armed Forces Week community fun day on Boston Road, Rec. L-R Cadet Dylan Collier and Cpl Martin Jones. EMN-180207-112408001

Armed Forces Week community fun day on Boston Road, Rec. 2nd World War veteran Alan Harris with model of HMS Sheldrake. EMN-180207-112430001

Armed Forces Week community fun day on Boston Road, Rec. L-R Beryl Edwards and Sharon Marlow of Sleaford. EMN-180207-112419001

At North Kesteven's Veteran's Badge presentation evening. From left - (back) Council Leader Coun Richard Wright, Philip Marshall, John Swan, Anthony Turner, Tom and Jean Monteith (collecting Glenn Monteith's badge), John Elliott and NKDC chairman Coun Geoff Hazelwood. (Front) Keith Watson, Len Alliston and Brian Stevenson. Schools competition winner in the centre is Alex Leeson from Kirkby la Thorpe Primary School. EMN-180307-002103001

Armed Forces Week community fun day on Boston Road, Rec. Blighty Belles performing. EMN-180207-112325001