Hundreds enjoy the annual Poppy Prom

Hundreds of people enjoyed a rousing evening of music and remembrance at the annual Poppy Prom in Sleaford.

Chairman of the Sleaford branch of the Royal British legion, Maj Clive Candlin, said: “Once again the Sleaford and District Branch of the Royal British Legion 12th Annual, and popular Poppy Prom Concert by the Sleaford Concert Band, in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, was an outstanding success.”

The concert took place on on Saturday (October 20), in the hall of St George’s Academy.

Maj Candlin added: “Over 200 members of the Public and invited guests attended, including the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Mr Charles Pinchbeck and his wife; the Chairman of North Kesteven District Council, councillor Geoff Hazelwood and his wife; Wing Commander Phil Mann, representing RAF Cranwell and his wife Squadron Leader Julie Mann representing RAF Digby and the county chairman of the Royal British Legion Mr Tony Goodwin and his wife.

“The theme of the concert was to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One and the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Royal Air Force. The band was under the Musical Direction of Richard Joyce, his first Poppy Prom, having taken over from Jim McQuade who had been the Director of Music of the Band for 20 years and had recently been awarded the British Empire Medal for his service to music.

“Richard had chosen a stirring selection of music, including a tribute to the Dambusters. After the interval the music turned to the theme of the Last Night of the Prom. The audience captured the mood of the evening with lots of enthusiastic singing and flag waving in unbridled patriotism. The accounts have not yet been finalised but indications are that the evening will have raised in excess of £2000.”

Maj Candlin expressed his thanks to Sleaford and surrounding villages for their continued support. He has already committed to the next concert in 2019 and hopes that it will be equally well supported.

Royal British Legion poppy prom with Sleaford Concert Band. Pam Edison-Franklin with Ashdean Care Home residents Jean Barnston (left) and Dennis Baker. EMN-181023-110710001

Royal British Legion poppy prom with Sleaford Concert Band. Chairman of RBL Sleaford Branch Major Clive Candlin. EMN-181023-110443001

Royal British Legion poppy prom with Sleaford Concert Band. Director of Music Richard Joyce. EMN-181023-110453001

Royal British Legion poppy prom with Sleaford Concert Band. Director of Music Richard Joyce. EMN-181023-110503001

