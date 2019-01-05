Hundreds feel the festive spirit

Hundreds of people turned out when Leasingham’s Manor Farm Shops and Garden Centre held its latest evening of Christmas carols.

“We started this event about five years ago to thank our customers for their support and give something back to the local community,” said Gill Burton, managing director at the business. “Our farmyard with the donkeys in the stable and straw bales for seating seemed to be the perfect setting.

“We serve hot pork rolls, warm mince pies, homemade soup and mulled wine, all free of charge, so that all families can enjoy it.”

About 300 people attended this year’s event.

The Sleaford Lions again gave their backing to it, sending along Santa on his sleigh.

A collection was held on the evening in aid of Alzheimer’s Society in tribute to the founder of the farm shop, Betty Franks. In all, £522 was raised for the cause.

Pictures: Ian Clark.