Hundreds raised for charities

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for good causes through a Christmas carol concert near Sleaford.

The event took place at Ruskington Methodist Church and featured the Brass Quintet of the Band of the RAF College.

It raised £255 for the RAF Benevolent Fund and £150 for the Sleaford Evergreen Care Trust, the band’s chosen charity.

The event formed part of the Coign Christian Music programme.

Bob Abbott, events coordinator for the programmer, said: “Evergreen Care Trust seeks to serve older and vulnerable adults in the community by improving their circumstances through simple and genuine friendships. Their volunteer befrienders are the cornerstone of what they do. They are committed to the teachings and values of Jesus in all areas of finance, staff, and the wider community. Their work is financed by donations from churches, business, and community support.”

The Rev Colin Martin is pictured presenting a cheque for the RAF Benevolent Fund to Rachel Boddice-Brown.