Inquest to open into death of elderly Sleaford man in bungalow fire

A coroner’s inquest will open today (Thursday) into the death of an elderly man in a house fire before Christmas.

Firefighters went into the bungalow on Claremont Park, off Lincoln Road in Sleaford on December 20 after fire broke out at about 7.20am.

His wife Eileen, also in her eighties managed to escape the burning building with less serious injuries and Mr Gunningham was taken to hospital but later died.

Although named locally, Mr Laurence Arthur Gunningham will be officially named at the opening of the inquest at Lincoln Coroner’s Court.

Robert Burke of park owners R and C Burke Enterprises had said: “On behalf of myself and members of our family I would like to express our extreme shock and sadness in respect of the tragic consequences as a result of the fire.

“We would also like to pass on our condolences to the Gunningham family at this very difficult time.

“We have very fond memories of Larry who we remember as a kind, generous and upstanding member of the community. He will be deeply missed.”

It is believed the couple owned the park home and had lived there for almost 20 years.