Is one of your owls missing in Sleaford?

Residents and staff at a Sleaford care home have been having a real hoot as they received an unexpected wildlife experience this morning (Friday) when a eagle owl swooped in and perched on their garden fence.

The apparently fully grown bird stood around two feet high and spent a while resting on the fence before spreading its wings to flap around the garden at Ashdene Care Home on East Road, land on the summer house before chasing off some birds across the neighbouring cemetery.

Ashdene care home residents clamoured to watch the bird bird of prey as it chilled for a while in the fog.

In all it stayed there for at least two hours, creating great excitement for the residents gazing and marvelling at it through the patio windows of the lounge.

Home manager Jilly Hunt said: "It's huge. Our deputy manager, Laura came in at 9am and saw it first then all the residents have been looking out the window in excitement."

They noticed that the raptor to have leather tassles tied to its legs and so must have escaped from captivity locally, but they were planning to call the RSPCA for advice.

Jilly said: "! have rung a local birds of prey man I know but he says it isn't one of his."

A good view of the eagle owl's plumage.

* Do you know whose eagle owl this is and what kind is it?"

Let us know at 01529 415981, email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or message us via Facebook.