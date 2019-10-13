Join ‘Archaeology Live’ event set for the town

Discover the ‘long and illustrious past’ of Lincolnshire at a live archaeology conference coming to Sleaford.

Organised by the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology (SLHA), the event will include a series of talks exploring the county’s history by leading archaeologists.

A spokesman for the group said: “Come and discover how recent discoveries are helping to re-write the past. Developer-funded and research projects are shedding new light on how our ancestors settled in this part of the country, and how people in the past lived and worked.”

The talks include those titled ‘Uncovering the Secrets of Roman Winterton’, ‘How to Build an Anglo-Saxon Church - the Evidence’ and ‘Trade, Wealth and Worship at Little Carlton’. In addition to the selection of talks, the conference will host a society book stall, selling new and second-hand books and maps. There will also be displays of various organisations, including Sleaford Museum Trust.

Archaeology Live takes place at Riverside Church Centre, in Southgate, on Saturday, November 2, 9am-4.30pm.

Bookings can be made up until October 18. Places cost £35 for non-members and £25 for members. To book, visit www.slha.org.uk where you can download a booking form.