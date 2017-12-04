Fire crews have been attending a kitchen fire in Aslackby this morning (Monday)

The incident was reported at 3.45am on Aveland Way and crews from Billingborough and Bourne were called out.

According to a fire service spokesman, the crews wore breathing apparatus to put out the flames using a single hose reel jet and used a specialised extraction fan equipment to ventilate the property.

No-one is said to have been hurt.