Leaders call to keep Red Arrows in county

North Kesteven District Council Leader Coun Richard Wright joined a delegation of political, business and tourism leaders to the House of Lords on June 4 in a bid to secure the Red Arrows’ future in the county.

Hosted by chairman of the Historic Lincoln Trust, Lord Cormack, and Lincoln MP Karen Lee, the group took their message directly to the decision makers who will determine the relocation of the famous flight when RAF Scampton closes in

2022.

RAF Waddington is one of three shortlisted options confirmed by the Ministry of Defence.

Coun Wright said: “It was important to go and show our support, to say that we wanted to see the Red Arrows stay within Lincolnshire which is undoubtedly their spiritual home.

“It is important that we all recognise and appreciate what they bring to the area; and that goes beyond the undoubted benefits to tourism, direct and indirect employment and county prestige, to engineering, education and research,” said Coun Wright who worked on similar Hawk jets within a 13-year service career as RAF ground crew.

The group spoke to numerous MPs. Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson was there too and said: “We must all do what we can to push for the Red Arrows to stay in our county.

“I have already met with the new Secretary of State for Defence to press our case, and I will continue to work to do what we can to keep the home of the Red Arrows in the historic heart of Lincolnshire.”