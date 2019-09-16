Learn more as castle project takes shape

A Civic Trust project to boost the profile of Sleaford Castle as an historic visitor attraction is taking shape.

Anthony Brand from the Trust explains small scale geophysical surveys of the castle site in June produced significant results: “These have encouraged us to move ahead with a full survey across the whole site.”

For Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days they are hosting public events on Saturday.

At Sleaford Town Hall in Navigation Yard, at 10am, people can hear ‘Inside Sleaford Castle: a discussion and seminar’. Local historians Michael Turland and Simon Pawley will discuss early days of the building’s life. The influence of leading castle builder Roger of Salisbury, similar projects and possible recent amendments to previous assumptions on its design.

Then meet at 2pm at Sleaford Castle, off Castle Causeway, wearing sturdy shoes, to hear Simon and Michael discuss why a castle was needed there and who was Bishop Alexander? Learn of its changing appearance and functions, the role of the Saxon town and mills, and finally its demise.