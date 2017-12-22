Leave a loved one a message on memorial tree

People are being invited to remember their loved ones with messages on special memorial Christmas trees at Lincolnshire Co-op’s funeral homes, including the one in Duke Street, Sleaford.

Throughout December until this Friday, people can write personalised tributes to family and friends they may have lost and place them on the trees.

Head of Funerals David Dernley said: “Christmas can be an especially tough time for those who’ve lost family members and friends.

“Lots of people found some comfort from writing and displaying their messages on our memorial Christmas trees last year, and we hope that many more will this December.

“The trees are in all our funeral homes and anyone is welcome to visit and write a message during their normal opening hours.

“Our professional funeral colleagues are always on hand to help, whether someone needs advice on their arrangements or simply a meaningful chat over a cup of tea.”

Together with members, Lincolnshire Co-op is fundraising for social inclusion charities and local lunch clubs from December until March, through the Community Champions scheme.

These charities provide a helping hand and tackle loneliness for older people in their communities.

“Those popping into Lincolnshire Co-op’s funeral homes can join in with the fundraising by choosing to make a small donation.