Legal staff raise over £11,000 for Alzheimer’s Society

Legal staff at Chattertons Solicitors have raised £11,210 for the Alzheimer’s Society

Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management held a series of fundraising events over the past year for the charity. Events included a team taking on the grueling Three Peaks Challenge, completing an epic 24-mile hike in 12 hours, while other activities held to boost the total included quiz nights, bake sales and bowling evenings.

Katherine Bunting, a Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management Director and Commercial Property Solicitor, said: “Because of the nature of the business we are in, looking at wills and probate, a lot of us work with clients and the families of clients who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s, which is why we felt this charity was a worthwhile cause.

“We are hugely proud of our efforts and truly hope the money we worked hard to raise will help make a difference to many people’s lives.”

Staff gathered together on Tuesday, February 13, to present the money to the charity.

Olly Larkin, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We are grateful to Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management for all their hard work and dedication throughout 2017. It is predicted that by 2021, 1 million people will be living with dementia. The money raised by Chattertons will fund research into dementia and support for those currently living with the condition such as our National Dementia Helpline.”