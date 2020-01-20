Legion seeking those wishing to join in VE Day celebrations

Sleaford’s Royal British Legion branch is looking for local men and women who served in the Second World War to play a part in this year’s 75th anniversary commemorations of Victory in Europe and Japan.

The Royal British Legion is asking the nation to remember the impact on servicemen and women and their loved ones – then and now - through commemorations for VE and VJ Day at the end of the Second World War.

A special programme of events will take place over the early May Bank Holiday, which has been especially shifted to May 8. Special events in Central London are aimed the Second World War generation who served at home and overseas across Europe, while similar commemorations will take place across the nation.

The Legion wants to host 750 of the Second World War generation from across the UK, each accompanied by a nominated companion, at the VE 75 events in Central London over May 8-9. The invitation includes fully funded transport, meals and accommodation, travelling down on Thursday May 7 and returning home on Sunday May 10.

Applications are invited from all of those who contributed to victory in Europe, including spouses. These include: service personnel, as well as foreign forces under British command such as the Polish and the French Resistance. It also welcomes child evacuees, those who served as Land Girls, Bevin Boys, Home Guard, Women’s Timber Corps and so on,

Sleaford branch secretary Brian Harvey is keen to see representatives from this area put forward for an opportunity “not to be missed”.

The application form is online at: www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/remembrance/remembrance-events/ve-day-75/ve-day-75-form

Deadline for entries is February 7. Anyone needing assistance can contact Mr Harvey via email: bchsh40@btinternet.com or text message to 07872 690476. A printed copy of the form can be obtained from the Sleaford Standard’s office at Unit 8 Stationm Business centre, Station Road, Sleaford, NG34 7RG which must be returned by January 31 in order for it to be forwarded.

Details for VJ Day (August 15) will be released later).