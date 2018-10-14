Liberty X star set to sing at salon’s charity ball event

Former singer with pop group Liberty X and winner of The Voice in 2016, Kevin Simm, is to be star performer at a celebration charity ball to be held by the owners of a Sleaford beauty salon.

Charlotte Sorrell, owner of Zeebra salon in Westgate, is celebrating its 10th anniversary since opening by hosting the celebratory ball at Woodland Waters in Ancaster on November 10 from 7pm to midnight.

Their celebrity guest has recently been selected to become the new front man of ‘80s group, Wet, Wet, Wet.

Tickets are £45 each, available from the salon. Dress code is formal evening wear with drinks reception, two course meal plus coffee, DJ, goody bags and a silent auction as well as a raffle for prizes such as a £50 meal voucher for the Queen’s Head and afternoon tea for two with prosecco at Millers. Tickets are £2 or three for £5.

The first charity is P.O.R.T. - a condition which 11-year-old salon client Ruby Johnson has suffered from since birth. The disorder causes an obstruction in the digestive tract caused by problems with the nerves or muscles of the gut.

She was admitted to hospital 18 times in her first year. She has an ileostomy, a gastrostomy, a central line and a catheter. She requires medication 10 times a day, but Charlotte and salon manager Megan Aslin say the little girl is an inspiration and will give a speech.

The second charity is Scope. Megan and another member of staff at the salon have siblings who suffer from cerebral palsy and feel Scope is a charity that helps with advice and support to adults suffering with this condition.