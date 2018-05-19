Library is set to serve up Royal cream teas

Sleaford Library is pushing the boat out to celebrate the Royal Wedding with a special coffee morning on Saturday from 10am to 12noon.

Library Manager Kay Ablard explained: “We are combining it with raising money for Cancer Research UK which is our nominated charity and there will be cream teas served for £1.

“We also have a display looking at Royal Wedding dresses through the ages.”

They have a competition for children to design a wedding dress using pencils, paints and fabric, (closing deadline 5pm May 18) and a raffle to win a picnic hamper.