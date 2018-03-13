Library to close for boiler works

Sleaford Library is to close for five days while work is carried out to install new energy efficient boilers.

Due to the significant disruption this will cause, the library will close at 1pm on Saturday, March 24.

This will continue through the following week, opening again at 9am on Saturday, March 31.

Extensive work is required to remove the old boilers, and the new boilers will require changes to pipe and plant infrastructure at site before it can be fitted.

The boiler room is located on the ground floor next to the main body of the library. There will be no heating on site while the work is

taking place and significant noise and disruption.

The new boiler will allow for more efficient heating of the library and hopefully savings to be made on energy costs.

Kay Ablard, Library Manager at Sleaford Library said: “Closing the library is never an easy decision but due to the disruption this essential work will cause it just cannot be avoided. We are making sure that no items out on loan are due back during the closure period and look forward to welcoming all our readers back on the Saturday”